USDA Grant Applications Open
Eligible Kansans can now apply for the for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Distance Learning and Telehealth – or DLT – grants program.
The USDA has allocated just over 42 million dollars for 2021 DLT grants nationwide.
The program aims to help rural communities use telecommunications to connect to each other and to the world, overcoming the effects of remoteness and low population density.
The program supports eligible rural communities with the costs associated with capital assets, instructional programming, and technical assistance.
DLT grants are available to rural areas with population of 20,000 or less.
Eligible applicants include most entities that provide education or health care through telecommunications, including most state and local governmental units, federally recognized tribes, non-profits, and for-profit businesses.
Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam said the program has the potential to make a real impact on the lack of connectivity in rural communities.