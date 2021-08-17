USDA Grants for COVID-19 Recovery Available

Recovery grants are available to help public bodies, nonprofit organizations, and tribes provide immediate COVID-19 relief to support rural hospitals, health care clinics, and local communities.
These funds may be used to increase COVID-19 vaccine distribution and telehealth capabilities; purchase medical supplies; replace revenue lost during the pandemic; build and rehabilitate temporary or permanent structures for health care services; support staffing needs for vaccine administration and testing; and support facility and operations expenses associated with food banks and food distribution facilities.
Interested Kansas parties should contact their local USDA Rural Development office at rd.usda.gov/ks
Grant awards range from $25,000 – $1 million.