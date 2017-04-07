Use IRS Website for Fast Answers As Tax Deadline Nears

With the tax deadline approaching, the Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers that answers to their questions are just a click away.

“We’ve already received about 93 and a half million tax returns as of the end of March,” said IRS spokesman Michael Devine. “We expect to get a lot more before the April 18th deadline. For a lot of people who may just now be getting ready to do their taxes, they’re going to have questions. When they do, we are really hoping that they go to our website at IRS.gov.”

For those who are less computer savvy, they can still pick up a phone.

“If you can’t find it online and you really think you need to talk to somebody, our toll free numbers are open from seven in the morning til seven at night. That number is the same as its always been 800-829-1040.”

If you aren’t available during the week, the IRS will also have telephone hours on Saturday, April 8th and Saturday, April 15th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

IRS.gov is a one-stop shop for all your tax questions.

“You can actually file your tax return for free using the Free File program,” said Devine. “You can find a volunteer site. If you made less than $54,000. If you’re a senior citizen, AARP has sites. All of those can be found using IRS.gov.

You can also use Free File to file for an extension if you won’t be able to meet the deadline.