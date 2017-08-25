USW Ratifies Goodyear contract

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Thursday that the United Steelworkers (USW) union has ratified a new five-year master labor contract.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming approval of USW members on our contract, building on the strong partnership that Goodyear and the union have established over many years,” said Jim Allen, Goodyear’s vice president, Global Labor Relations. “This labor agreement positions both Goodyear and the USW for future success.”

The master contract covers nearly 7,000 associates at five Goodyear plants, including one in Topeka.

Goodyear and the USW began negotiating for a new labor agreement in mid-June. A tentative agreement was reached on July 29.