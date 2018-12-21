VA Loans continue to grow as part of overall mortgage market

For the seventh-straight year, VA purchase loans increased year-over year, with volume for fiscal year 2018 up 59 percent compared to five years ago, according to the annual VA loan statistics map released by Veterans United Home Loans, the nation’s largest VA lender.

“Kansas has been part of this nationwide trend, really that we’ve seen since the housing crisis of 10 years ago,” said Chris Birk, director of education at Veterans United. “This hard-earned home loan benefit continues to make a huge difference in the lives of veterans, military members and their families. It’s happening in Kansas, in metro areas and rural areas alike. We’re just seeing veterans turning to this benefit like never before.”

VA purchase loans in Kansas also surged 43 percent in FY18, compared to 2013.

“There was a survey done by the VA back in 2010 that found that about one in three home-buying veterans didn’t know they had a home loan benefit,” said Birk. “That’s not to say that just because you’re a veteran, you should automatically get a VA loan, or that it’s the right fit for you every time. In some cases, it might not be. Making sure that you know about all of your home loan benefits is key to making the best financial decision possible.”

VA loans now make up about 10 percent of the mortgage market, a huge increase in market share from even just a decade ago.

“About 8 in 10 veterans nationally are buying a home without making a down payment,” said Birk. “Despite that, this has been the safest loan program on the market for more than the last 10 years. It leads the way in terms of foreclosure avoidance.”

According to mortgage software firm Ellie Mae, the VA loan has had the lowest average interest rate on the market for the past 53 straight months.