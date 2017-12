A fire at a vacant house in the 2000 block of SW High Avenue in Topeka Tuesday night looks to be intentionally set.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, fire crews found the structure with heavy smoke and flames showing from the front windows around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters looked for occupants while fighting the fire, but no one was there. No working smoke detectors were found in the residence. Loss is estimated at $7,500.