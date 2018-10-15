Vacant teaching positions increase in Kansas

Kansas public school districts are finding it harder to fill vacant teaching positions this year, even though increased funding allowed many districts to offer higher salaries.

A report released this week by the Kansas State Department of Education said 612 teaching positions are vacant this fall, a 19 percent increase from the same time last year. Deputy Education Commissioner Brad Neuenswander told the Lawrence Journal-World that it is getting more challenging to get people to apply for those positions.

The report said the majority of the vacancies are in special education. That’s followed by elementary education, English language arts, science and math. The largest concentration of vacancies, 21 percent, are in the 5th District, which includes most of western Kansas.