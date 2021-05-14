Vaccinated? No Mask Needed
Kansans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings, effective immediately, Governor Laura Kelly says.
The state will follow guidance announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said people who are fully vaccinated could stop wearing masks and social distancing outdoors in crowds.
Masks also will not be necessary in indoor spaces, except for settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.
The mask change came a day after Kelly said Kansas will begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to children 12 and older, which also follows new guidance from federal officials.
Children will be given the same amount of the Pfizer vaccine as adults, in two shots, three weeks apart.
Previously, only those 16 and older could be vaccinated.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported that 39.7% of all Kansans have received at least one dose of a vaccine as of Wednesday.