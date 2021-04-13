Vaccination Levels Rising in Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly says that more than one third of Kansans have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 37.7% – or nearly 996,000 of the state’s 2.9 million residents – have been vaccinated with one dose.
22.9% of Kansans have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
The state averaged almost 27,300 shots a day for the seven days ending Monday.
Kansas averaged 213 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to the state Department of Health and Environment.
That’s as low as the rolling seven-day average for late June 2020.
Kansas is also seeing a decline in the number of new people getting tested for COVID-19, according to the health department’s data.
It peaked at 6,292 a day during November, and is 1,255 a day for April.