Vaccination Rates Up in Kansas
Legislators are reviewing Kansas’ distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, though U.S. government data showed Monday that the state’s inoculation rate no longer lagged behind most other states.
Republicans in the Legislature were unhappy with what they considered a rocky vaccination rollout, in part because a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report at the end of December showed Kansas ranking last among states for its vaccination rate.
Democratic Governor Laura Kelly and her administration said that the state’s low ranking was because of slow reporting by vaccine providers.
The CDC report Monday said about 35% of the doses distributed across the U.S. have been administered.
In Kansas, the CDC’s figure is about 40%.
On December 31st, Kansas had the lowest vaccination rate among states.
The CDC said Monday that the state is now up to 2,650 shots per 100,000 residents, and that 25 states have lower vaccination rates.