Vaccination Rates Vary Widely
Vaccination rates vary widely across the Sunflower State, as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.
Statistics on the vaccination campaign show some communities making good progress distributing the shots while other, often rural areas, lag behind.
In Kansas, a 26-percentage point gap exists between the county with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest.
The disparity could lead to islands of places where new infections are limited because of vaccinations next to places that continue to see hospitalizations linked to the virus, The Kansas City Star reports.
Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, said there could be lingering problems if rural and urban areas aren’t vaccinated at the same rates.
Overall, 38% of all Kansans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.
Health officials are turning their attention to smaller clinics, and more personal approaches to help reach people who are hesitant to get the vaccine.