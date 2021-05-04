      Weather Alert

Vaccination Rates Vary Widely

May 4, 2021 @ 6:40am

Vaccination rates vary widely across the Sunflower State, as officials work to persuade more people to get the coronavirus shots.

Statistics on the vaccination campaign show some communities making good progress distributing the shots while other, often rural areas, lag behind.

In Kansas, a 26-percentage point gap exists between the county with the highest vaccination rate and the lowest.

The disparity could lead to islands of places where new infections are limited because of vaccinations next to places that continue to see hospitalizations linked to the virus, The Kansas City Star reports.

Alan Morgan, CEO of the National Rural Health Association, said there could be lingering problems if rural and urban areas aren’t vaccinated at the same rates.

Overall, 38% of all Kansans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Health officials are turning their attention to smaller clinics, and more personal approaches to help reach people who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

You May Also Like
Jayhawk Leipold
Dzwierzynski: Jayhawks nail can't-miss hire with Leipold
Creed Humphrey
The Kansas City Chiefs take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in 2nd round with 63rd overall pick
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athlete of the Week - 4/28/21
Nick Bolton
Chiefs draft 2021: Second round - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Noah Gray
Chiefs trade up, select Duke TE Noah Gray with 162nd overall pick in 5th round