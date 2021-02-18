Vaccine Shipments Delayed
Dennis Kriesel, executive director of the Kansas Association of Local Health Departments, said COVID-19 vaccine shipments that were supposed to go out earlier this week were delayed again by weather.
Kriesel said state health officials hope that most facilities will receive their weekly allotment soon.
Multiple communities, including some in the Topeka and Kansas City areas, canceled vaccination clinics and testing earlier this week as temperatures dipped below zero and snow fell.
Testing had been falling even before the cold snap, with state health department data showing that the most people were tested in November, almost 186,000, falling to less than 139,000 in January.
The lower number of tests has coincided with a drop in the number of positive tests.
The number of hospitalizations and the positivity rate also has been shrinking, leading health officials to believe the situation is actually improving.
In Wichita, the two major hospitals now have available beds in their intensive care units after 15 weeks of full ICUs, the Sedgwick County Health Department said.