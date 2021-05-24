Vaccine Slowdown Means Strategy Change
With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity, moving from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor’s offices and pharmacies give shots.
Public health officials say that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people, or tap into their existing trust in their doctors to overcome hesitation about getting vaccinated.
Kansas has backed off on ordering more vaccine from the federal government, seeking only 2.3% of its allotment for last week.
The state reported that as of last week, 40.5% of Kansans had received at least one vaccine shot.
The state reported that 43.7% of Johnson County residents had received at least one vaccine shot as of last week – the fourth-highest rate among Kansas’ 105 counties.
In Stevens County, the figure is 22.8%, making it one of four counties below 25%.
Public health officials expect scaled-back mass vaccination clinics to continue for some time.