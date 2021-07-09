Vaccine, Testing Clinics Continue Statewide

With the increased presence of the Delta variant in the state, local health departments, providers, and community groups are continuing to hold free COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinics.
While infection rates have declined in Kansas, the emergence of the new variant poses a risk to communities across Kansas.
The Department of Health and Environment says Kansans should stay safe by continuing to social distance and wear masks while around unvaccinated people.
According to the CDC, the Delta variant is 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant strain.
The new variant appears to be spreading most quickly in communities that have the lowest vaccination rates.
Vaccine and testing events are happening in communities across the state.
Check with your local health department for one near you.
For more information on where you can be tested for COVID-19, visit: KnowBeforeYouGoKS.com.
To learn more about the vaccines and schedule a vaccination appointment, visit www.KansasVaccine.gov.