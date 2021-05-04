      Weather Alert

Vaccines Slow In Kansas

May 4, 2021 @ 6:47am

Vaccinations to protect the public from COVID-19 slowed last month in the state, even as more contagious variants of the coronavirus surged, and hospitalizations from the disease rose, according health officials.

The Wichita Eagle reported that Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers show about 91,000 fewer people received first doses of the available vaccines in April than in March.

Both new hospitalizations and new ICU admissions grew from March to April, officials said.

Doctor David Wild with the University of Kansas Health System said that nearly all needing hospitalization are un-vaccinated.

Statewide, children account for a growing share of the new cases, growing from 12% in March to over 20% in April.

Meanwhile, confirmed variant cases nearly tripled over the last three weeks of April, officials said.

Officials did see a decrease in deaths from COVID-19 in April, at 69, compared with 170 deaths in March.

You May Also Like
Jayhawk Leipold
Dzwierzynski: Jayhawks nail can't-miss hire with Leipold
Creed Humphrey
The Kansas City Chiefs take Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey in 2nd round with 63rd overall pick
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athlete of the Week - 4/28/21
Nick Bolton
Chiefs draft 2021: Second round - Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Noah Gray
Chiefs trade up, select Duke TE Noah Gray with 162nd overall pick in 5th round