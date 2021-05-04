Vaccines Slow In Kansas

Vaccinations to protect the public from COVID-19 slowed last month in the state, even as more contagious variants of the coronavirus surged, and hospitalizations from the disease rose, according health officials.
The Wichita Eagle reported that Kansas Department of Health and Environment numbers show about 91,000 fewer people received first doses of the available vaccines in April than in March.
Both new hospitalizations and new ICU admissions grew from March to April, officials said.
Doctor David Wild with the University of Kansas Health System said that nearly all needing hospitalization are un-vaccinated.
Statewide, children account for a growing share of the new cases, growing from 12% in March to over 20% in April.
Meanwhile, confirmed variant cases nearly tripled over the last three weeks of April, officials said.
Officials did see a decrease in deaths from COVID-19 in April, at 69, compared with 170 deaths in March.