Valley Falls Pasture Host To ‘Glorified Flea Market’

It’ll be a most unique attraction, fun days for all.

That’s the “Dirt Road Junkstock” Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14-15, in The Belveal Pasture at Valley Falls.

Just what is that?

Well, according to Jami Heinen and Megan Belveal of the Dirt Road Divas, it’ll have semblance to a flea market. Plus, a whole lot more.

“This will really be a glorified flea market,” Heinen admitted. “We have at least 25 vendors coming to the ‘Junkstock’ at 15709 Road, Valley Falls,” said Heinen.

Of course, one feature will be Dirt Road Diva Crafts, along with many unique business vendors, Belveal indicated.

Season appropriate, there’ll be pumpkins, mums, kettle corn and several fall |mini sessions.

The long list of who’s signed up includes everything from photography to antiques to clothing, furniture, creative scents, sports items, on and on.

“Especially for the kiddos, we’ll have snacks, snow cones, face painting, bounce houses and much more,” Heinen said.

“We are really excited,” she emphasized

Details and updates can be found on Facebook at Dirt Road Divas.