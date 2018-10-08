Valley Falls Pasture Host To ‘Glorified Flea Market’

It’ll be a most unique attraction, fun days for all.

That’s the “Dirt Road Junk Fest 2018” Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14, in The Belveal Pasture at Valley Falls.

Just what is that?

Well, according to Jami Heinen and Megan Belveal of the Dirt Road Divas, it’ll have semblance to a flea market. Plus, a whole lot more.

“This will really be a glorified flea market,” Heinen admitted.

“We have at least 75 vendors coming to the ‘Junk Fest’ at 15709 Road, Valley Falls,” Heinen said.

The long list of who’s signed up includes everything from photography to antiques to clothing, furniture, creative scents, sports items, on and on.

“There’ll be a flume trailer for the kids so be sure to bring the whole family,” Heinen welcomed.

“We are really excited,” she emphasized

Details and updates can be found on Facebook at Junk Fest 2018.