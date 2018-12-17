Vaping biggest teen drug use threat, survey says

A survey released Monday has generally good news regarding teen drug use compared to the past.

“Monitoring the Future is an annual study of teenagers in schools all across the country,” said Wilson Compton, M.D., M.P.E., Deputy Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse. “The researchers from the University of Michigan survey some 45,000 in the 8th, 10th and 12th grades, to get a clear picture of what’s going on with drug use in America.”

The main way teens are getting into drug usage these days is through vaping.

“We saw unprecented increases in the number of teens using vaping devices to administer nicotine, but also to administer marijuana, in the past year,” said Compton. “That’s really surprised everybody, how many teens are potentially putting themselves at risk of addiction to tobacco products through vaping.”

It’s also important to continue to be vigilant about the overall drug use message, as it becomes more common the older kids get.

“Almost all substance use increases as teens age,” said Compton. “We need to not stop paying attention at the end of high school. We’re going to be focusing a lot of our prevention efforts, particularly when it comes to the prescription opioids, on college students and young adults. We’re very pleased to see the rates dropping during high school, in terms of experimentation with these drugs, but we need to keep an eye on what we can do to keep kids healthy even as they leave high school and move into adult life.”

The MTF survey is the only comprehensive federal government survey on teen drug use that releases findings the same year the data is collected.