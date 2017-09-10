Vargas Snaps Skid as Royals Top Twins

Jason Vargas had his best outing in a month and it came when the Kansas City Royals needed it the most.

Vargas snapped a personal four-game losing streak with his career high 15th victory, Brandon Moss homered and drove in four runs and the Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 11-3 on Sunday.

The Royals earned a split of the four-game series after losing the first two games. Kansas City is back at .500 (71-71) and moved 2 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild-card berth.

Vargas (15-10) gave up a run and four hits over five innings. He was 2-7 with an 8.13 ERA in his previous 11 starts. Vargas’ previous season-high was 14 victories in 2012 with the Seattle Mariners.

Moss had an RBI double in a six-run second inning and a three-run homer in the seventh.

Eric Hosmer doubled twice among his four hits for his fourth straight multi-hit game. He has eight straight hits and a walk in past nine plate-appearances to raise his average to .328.

Hosmer went 11 for 14 with two walks in the four-game series.