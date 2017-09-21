Vargas Tosses Six Strong Innings to Top Blue Jays

Jason Vargas turned in his best performance in months to pick up his third win in three starts.

Vargas and four relievers combined on a two-hitter, Melky Cabrera had three hits and the game’s only RBI, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Thursday night.

Vargas (17-10) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings to win his third straight start. None of the three batters he walked advanced beyond first base.

The Blue Jays, who were blanked for the seventh time, did not have a runner reach scoring position. Their two hits matched a season low.

Vargas worked with pitching coach Dave Eiland on adjusting his mechanics after a five-start stretch from Aug. 8 until Sept. 5 in which he allowed 29 earned runs in 28 1/3 innings.

Vargas hadn’t had a scoreless outing since a complete-game shutout of Cleveland on June 2.

Gibbons said Vargas did a good job of keeping the Blue Jays off balance.

Kendrys Morales hit a leadoff single in the second and was promptly erased on a double play, with Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar using his glove to flip the ball to second baseman Whit Merrifield.