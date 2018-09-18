VAWA reauthorization called for by all attorneys general is vital to Kansas, AG says

There are many political divisions among the Attorneys General in the states and territories governed by U.S. law, but the Violence Against Women Act is not one of them.

“This is the first time I can recall that all 56 of the state, territory and District of Columbia attorneys general have joined together in a letter asking Congress to do something,” said Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. “It really is unheard of and I think that demonstrates the just widespread support for making sure that the Violence Against Women Act isn’t interrupted.”

The current short-term extension for the legislation is set to expire in December.

“It’s a federal law enacted, I believe in the 1990s, in any event, enacted before the turn of the century that provides a whole lot of support, including financial support for programs in states that combat violence against women,” said Schmidt. “For example, we have a prosecutor at the AG’s office who is funded by a VAWA grant who does nothing but domestic violence prosecutions, mostly domestic violence homicides, although some others.”

This is as much a timing issue as anything and the letter is just a reminder.

“There’s nothing political about the desire to have Washington keep the Violence Against Women Act consistently in force,” said Schmidt. “Our concern, of course, is not that there’s opposition to it in D.C, our concern is that, with all the budget wrangling, that a deadline will come and pass, it won’t get done and the funds will be interrupted and then important programs in the states will have gaps and victims will fall through those gaps.”

Since VAWA was passed in 1994 more than $6 billion in grant funding has been awarded to government and nonprofit organizations nationwide.