Vehicle chase ends east of Topeka

A police chase involving a delivery truck that started in Lawrence ended when the vehicle crashed just east of Topeka.

Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Dan McCollom says the truck was owned by mattress delivery company based out of Lawrence. While making a delivery, a white male suspect stole the truck.

The suspect initiated the chase when Lawrence police officers tried to stop the truck.

McCollum says KHP troopers joined the low-speed chase as the driver fled west on Highway 40 toward Topeka.

Stop sticks were deployed near SE 6th and Tecumseh Road, shredding the truck’s front tires.

The chase continued for about one mile before the truck crashed into a guard rail.

The driver tried resisting arrest, but was quickly taken into custody. No officers were assaulted or injured while detaining the suspect.

The suspect was taken from the scene to Stormont Vail Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

McCollum says he does not believe the suspect was armed.

The back door of the cargo truck, which was filled with mattresses, was open during the chase. No mattresses fell out of the truck.

Authorities shutdown SE 6th Street at the K4 Highway to eastbound traffic for nearly an hour after the crash.