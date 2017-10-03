Vehicle crash in Manhattan leads to SUV catching fire

A vehicle crash led to a woman’s SUV being engulfed in flames on Tuesday morning in Manhattan.

The crash occurred at a McDonald’s parking lot in the West Loop Shopping Center.

“The brakes had failed on that vehicle for some reason,” said Manhattan Fire Department Deputy Chief Ryan Almes. “She went ahead and decided to run into a post to avoid running into something else and it was that crash into the post that caused the fire.”

The driver of the vehicle was able to get out before it caught fire. She was evaluated by Riley County EMS on the scene and released.