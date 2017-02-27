Vehicle hits central Topeka apartment, suspect flees on foot

Authorities are searching for a suspect who crashed into a central Topeka apartment building Sunday night while running from police.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:30 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle in near SW 9th and Topeka Boulevard for driving without headlights.

The driver refused to pull over.

The deputy did not pursue the vehicle, but saw it moments later driving north in an alley across SW 8th Street.

The vehicle then crashed into the apartment located at 723 SW Tyler St. and fled from the scene on foot.

People living in the apartment were not home at the time of the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the incident to call (785)251-2200.