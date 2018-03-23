Two indicted for involuntary manslaughter, other crimes in connection with fatality and injuries on Verrückt waterslide

A Wyandotte County grand jury has indicted one individual and one corporation on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy in August 2016 while riding the Verrückt waterslide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kan., Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today.

The indictment includes charges of involuntary manslaughter against Schlitterbahn Waterpark of Kansas City, Kansas, and against Tyler Austin Miles, a former director of operations at the waterpark.

The two defendants also were indicted in connection with injuries sustained by 13 other persons, including four other minors, while riding the waterslide. Those charges include aggravated battery and aggravated endangering a child. In addition, Miles was indicted on two counts of interference with law enforcement and Schlitterbahn was indicted on one count of interference with law enforcement.

The indictment was unsealed today by Judge Robert Burns in Wyandotte County District Court.

Miles turned himself in to the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office this morning. At a first appearance this afternoon, the defense waived formal reading of the indictment and entered a plea of not guilty. The defense filed a motion to reduce bond which was argued and denied. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash or professional surety. A jury trial date has been set for September 10 at 9 a.m. A status conference has been set for April 25 at 2 p.m.

The charges will be prosecuted by the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, which assumed responsibility for the case in December 2016 at the request of the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and each defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. The attorney general’s office is bound by the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, including Rule 3.6 (trial publicity) and Rule 3.8 (special responsibilities of a prosecutor).

Attorney General Schmidt said the indictment follows a 19-month investigation involving numerous law enforcement agencies including the Kansas City, Kan. Police Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Comal County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office.