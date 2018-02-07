Veteran and State Senator running for Congress in 2nd District

Kansas State Senator Steve Fitzgerald is running for Congress in the Second District as a Republican, and he believes the role of government should be limited.

“Government is there to serve the people, not to control the people, not to take charge of their lives, not to take all of their possessions and their money, but to help the people do what the people want done,” said Fitzgerald. “That’s all.”

Fitzgerald retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel, so he has a clear perspective on the role of defense.

“The armed forces have a very important, an essential mission on behalf of the American people,” said Fitzgerald. “That is to protect the United States. If the armed forces fail, the country itself is lost. We can’t have that happen. We need to make sure that we have a military that’s not overfunded, overstaffed or overpopulated, but is perfectly capable of doing the job that we give it.”

Fitzgerald also ran his own recruiting business for 11 years, which gives him an insight into economic issues across the spectrum.

“It is amazing what the American people can accomplish if you just get out of their way and leave them alone,” said Fitzgerald. “They will do an awful lot as far as making the economy grow. I think we’re seeing that, with removing the regulations and restrictions, lowering the taxes on business. We’re going to see a continued expansion of the economy as the American people demonstrate to the world that we’re still the economic power who will be able to help get everything better for everyone.”

For more information on Fitzgerald’s campaign, go to fitzforcongress.com.

Photo courtesy Fitzgerald for Congress Facebook page

Here is the audio of the full interview from this morning: