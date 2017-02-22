Veto Holds Despite House Override Vote; Senate Majority Not Large Enough

A showdown at the Statehouse unfolded on Wednesday and it started with Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s veto of what would be the state’s largest tax increase.

The Governor highlighted the fact that taxes would be going up retroactively as a major reason for his veto.

“I don’t think retroactivity is appropriate or fair,” said Governor Brownback. “I don’t think it recognizes the reality of where a lot of Kansans are.”

A retroactive tax on everyone is punitive to those who need it most, said the Governor.

“Many people struggle with a paycheck-to-paycheck situation,” said Governor Brownback. “You’re going now, back and taking more money out of their paycheck without providing them a chance to adjust or be in a better position. I certainly think that’s off the table.”

The House then proceeded to slam it back on the table with an 85-40 vote to override the veto. Republican Representative Clay Aurand provided the 84th vote.

“Mr. Speaker, I have not, yet, made enough people mad at me this week,” said Representative Aurand. “I guess I’ll make some more, so I’d like to change my vote and vote yes.”

The House then erupted in cheers to the point that House Pro Tem Scott Schwab had to call for order.

Then the attention shifted over to the Senate, where the bill passed by a narrow 22-18 majority. The question was, would enough votes change to implement the bill?

The answer was no. Though a majority voted to override, it was not two-thirds and the veto was upheld with a final vote of 24-16. Senator Ty Masterson of Andover who voted to sustain the veto was passionate in his defense.

“We’re elected to represent the people of Kansas,” said Masterson. “I wholeheartedly agree with that, but we seem to constantly confuse who Kansas is. Kansas is not the government. Kansas is our neighbors. Kansas is our friends. The people we work with and for. That’s who Kansas is. This underlying bill is not for the people of Kansas. This bill is to take from the people of Kansas to make our decision making on spending easier.”

Now, they have other decisions to make as the tax policy goes back to the drawing board.