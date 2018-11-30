Vic Miller now State Senator; will finish out Kelly’s term

State Representative Vic Miller will finish out the term of the 18th District Kansas Senate Seat that was held by Governor-elect Laura Kelly.

Media reports say that Miller was elected by Democratic precinct committee members at a meeting on Thursday night at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. 80 committee members cast votes. Miller won out of a field of four candidates.

Miller has previously served as a Shawnee County Commissioner, Topeka City Councilman and municipal court judge.

The district includes parts of Shawnee, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties.

Democrat committee members in Miller’s House district will now have to meet to pick his replacement there.

Miller will serve until after the next Senate election in 2020.