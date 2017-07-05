Victim found in burning car may have been in argument before fatal crash

Authorities in Douglas County are searching for the driver of a truck that may have been arguing with a man killed in a fiery crash Sunday night on a county road near Lawrence.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Kristen Channel says a deputy found a burning car while on patrol in the 1600 block of North 1650 Road. The deputy found a dead body inside the car.

The identity of the body has not been released, pending autopsy results.

Investigators believe the car left the road, crashed into an unoccupied farm truck and caught fire. At this time, it is unclear what caused the car to veer off of the road.

Channel says there was a second person in the car at the time of the crash. The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His name has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the white male driver of a red pickup truck who may have been involved in a verbal altercation with the occupants of the Hyundai between 6 – 9 p.m. on Sunday July 2.

Authorities are trying to contact the driver in order to establish a timeline of events leading up to the crash, which happened shortly after 9 p.m.

Channel declined to give additional details regarding the incident or investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396.