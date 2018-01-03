Victim identified in fatal Pottawatomie County fire

The victim of a December 26 fire in Pottawatomie County was identified Wednesday.

According to a release from the Kansas State Fire Marshal’s office, Wade Stewart Parkhurst was found in the home at 3769 Stewart Farm Road outside Wamego. The cause of death was listed as toxic gases due to the fire at the residence.

The origin of the fire was in the basement of the residence. The cause of the fire is still classified as undetermined, but more likely than not, is accidental associated with a failure or malfunction of several electric components within the area of origin. Foul play is not suspected. It was a total loss to the property at this residence. Investigators estimated over $350,000 in damages.

The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s (OSMF) Investigation Division joined the St. George Fire Department in the investigation of the fire.