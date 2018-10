At approximately 1:35 p.m. Friday afternoon, the Topeka Police Department received reports of an injury accident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle at SW 10th & Mulvane St.

Upon arrival officers found the motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries. The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where they later died.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 58-year-old Mitchell D. Pilcher of Topeka. The accident remains under investigation.