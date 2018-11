The Kansas Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Investigation Division has classified a fire at the Wyldewood Cellars Winery in Paxico that occurred Thursday evening as incendiary.

The victim, who was found deceased at the scene, has been identified as Evan Jolly, 32, from the Kansas City, MO area. He is believed to be the one who started the fire.

The damage to the winery has been estimated between $750,000 and $1 million.