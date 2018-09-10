Victim identified in Saturday night shooting, remains in critical condition

At approximately 10:37 p.m. Saturday, officers from the Topeka Police Department responded to a report of shots being fired in the 3600 block of SW Skyline Parkway. Upon arrival, officers

located 28-year-old Keisheona Wilkins with what appeared to be several gunshot wounds. She was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

She remains in critical, but stable condition. Officers and Detectives are working on strong leads. We have no information that the general public is in any immediate danger. Circumstances around the shooting remain under investigation.