Victim in Overland Park fire dies; investigation continues

A Sunday night house fire in Overland Park has claimed the life of the occupant.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday crews from Overland Park Fire were called to a house fire in the 7500 block of Kessler Lane.

There was a fire in the upper level of the split-level home. Firefighters found an unresponsive woman in the basement. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

It looks like the fire started where the victim was, but most of the damage was to the upstairs.

The victim is identified as 67-year-old Leanora Marks of Overland Park. The fire remains under investigation.