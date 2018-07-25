WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


91°F
Clear
Feels Like 89°
Winds North 0 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy94°
69°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm86°
62°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy86°
66°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Overcast79°
60°

Victim in Tuesday fatal motorcycle accident identified

by on July 25, 2018 at 2:28 PM (34 mins ago)

Topeka police reported Wednesday that it was 55-year-old Guy Liberty who died as a result of a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon on Croco Road.

The original release is below.

At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an injury accident between a motorcycle and a truck in the 2300 block of SE Croco Rd.

Upon arrival officers found an adult male motorcyclist suffering critical injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the truck were not injured in the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling South on Croco Rd. and the truck was headed North on Croco Rd. The truck was attempting to make a left turn to head West on SE 23rd Ter. when the two collided.