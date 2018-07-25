Victim in Tuesday fatal motorcycle accident identified

Topeka police reported Wednesday that it was 55-year-old Guy Liberty who died as a result of a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon on Croco Road.

The original release is below.

At approximately 3:41 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an injury accident between a motorcycle and a truck in the 2300 block of SE Croco Rd.

Upon arrival officers found an adult male motorcyclist suffering critical injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the truck were not injured in the accident.

A preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling South on Croco Rd. and the truck was headed North on Croco Rd. The truck was attempting to make a left turn to head West on SE 23rd Ter. when the two collided.