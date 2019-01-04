WIBW News Now!

Victims identified in fiery crash outside McConnell Air Force Base

by on January 4, 2019 at 10:41 AM (56 mins ago)

Sedgwick County officials say two people who died in a fiery crash outside McConnell Air Force Base have been identified.

County spokeswoman Kate Flavin said the victims in the crash were 17-year-old Isaiah Chandler and 29-year-old Matthew Pyles.  Police say their bodies were found inside a burning car Sunday night near a little-used back entrance of the base.  No other information about the victims has been released.

KAKE-TV reports the Air Force said an investigation indicates the car hit a barrier at the entrance at a high rate of speed.  The release did not say who was driving.  The base and local law enforcement continue investigating the crash.

The entrance was barricaded after the 9/11 attacks.  It’s only used occasionally to admit buses during special events.

