Victims identified in fiery crash outside McConnell Air Force Base

Sedgwick County officials say two people who died in a fiery crash outside McConnell Air Force Base have been identified.

County spokeswoman Kate Flavin said the victims in the crash were 17-year-old Isaiah Chandler and 29-year-old Matthew Pyles. Police say their bodies were found inside a burning car Sunday night near a little-used back entrance of the base. No other information about the victims has been released.

KAKE-TV reports the Air Force said an investigation indicates the car hit a barrier at the entrance at a high rate of speed. The release did not say who was driving. The base and local law enforcement continue investigating the crash.

The entrance was barricaded after the 9/11 attacks. It’s only used occasionally to admit buses during special events.