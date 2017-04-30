VIDEO: 4 dead, 1 injured in SW Topeka shooting; suspect among the dead

A shooting Sunday afternoon in southwest Topeka left four people, including the suspect, dead and another injured.

Lt. Colleen Stuart says a 911 came in around 3:50 p.m., regarding gunshots at 4100 SW 28th Street.

Police arrived and found five gunshot victims inside the home.

Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Stuart says the suspected shooter was among the deceased.

Stuart says he house is a group home operated by a private company that provides residential services. The suspect and victims are all said to be associated with the house.

Stuart says all five victims were men.

No names have been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

More updates to come…