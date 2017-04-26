VIDEO: Armed man arrested after assaulting Overland Park police officer

An Overland Park police officer was attacked early Tuesday morning by a man pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a news release, a midnight shift sergeant stopped the suspect around 12:45 a.m. in the 10400 block of Marty for driving without headlights on the wrong side of the street.

When the officer got out of his patrol car, the man sped away, screeching his tires. He crossed Marty Street and crashed the car.

The officer saw the suspect walking in the street away from the crash scene. He stopped at the curb, where he appeared to be getting sick.

A department spokesperson says the suspect was holding his left arm behind his back as the officer approached him. When he raised his hands, the officer saw that he was holding a pistol in his left hand.

A struggle ensued when the officer attempted to grab the gun.

Dash cam footage provided by the Overland Park Police Department shows the suspect telling the officer to “stop.” The officer replied “you stop.”

The man continued to struggle over the gun, telling the sergeant, “I’m not stopping.”

When the officer was able to get take control of the weapon, he told the suspect twice to put his hands behind the back.

The suspect continued to resist arrest before he was eventually wrestled to the ground. The officer held him on the ground until back up arrived.

Overland Park Deputy Chief Simon Happer praised the manner in which the officer handled the situation.

“He took control of the dangerous situation, did his job professionally and never let his emotions get the best of him,” stated Happer. “He arrested a dangerous armed individual without anyone getting seriously injured.”

The suspect, 34-year-old Bradley Poland has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.