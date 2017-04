Washburn University men’s basketball team officially introduced Brett Ballard, the 15th head coach in Washburn history.

Ballard was hired on Thursday, April 6th, but his introductory press conference was held on Monday, April 10th.

The former Jayhawk player and assistant coach for Wake Forest spoke in front of numerous people who attended the press conference.

Watch the video below:

Listen to Washburn players:

Senior Brady Skeens

Senior Cam Wiggins.