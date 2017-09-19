WIBW News Now!

VIDEO: Break-in at Overland Park AT&T store under investigation

by on September 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM (53 mins ago)

Police in Overland Park are searching for suspects who broke in to a cell phone business early Tuesday morning.

The burglary occurred around 3:30 a.m. at the AT&T store in the 9100 block of Metcalf Avenue.

Public Information Officer John Lacy says four black male suspects forced their way into the store through a glass door. While inside the business, they stole several cell phones and electronic devices. 

Police have released footage taken from the store’s security cameras.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

