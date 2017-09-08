Video of The Danielle Norwood Show at the Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally

The 42nd annual Huff ‘n Puff Balloon Rally returns to Lake Shawnee this weekend.

The skies above Topeka will be dotted with more than 20 colorful lighter-than-air aircrafts piloted by balloon operators from Topeka and surrounding regions.

WIBW News Now’s Danielle Norwood and Phil Morris joined local pilot Brian Carlson in the basket of his “Dreams Fulfilled” balloon for a bird’s eye view of this weekend’s event.

The schedule for Huff ‘n Puff 2017 is as follows:

Friday, September 8, 2017

4:00 PM Vendor Booths and Activities Open

4:00 PM Volunteer & Sponsor Check-In at GPBC Info Tent/Trailer

6:00 -7:00 PM Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 PM Balloon Glow / Tether

Saturday, September 9, 2017