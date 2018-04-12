Video: Dashcam footage of KHP trooper rescuing man from burning semi

Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Raul Carrillo was honored with the Governor’s Award for Valor due to his actions in February when he rescued a man from a burning semi following a crash.

According to a news release from the KHP, on February 21st, Carillo was on duty when he witnessed a semi crash on the Kansas Turnpike. The semi-truck was hauling diesel fuel and crashed into the center barrier wall of the highway. Carillo pulled over and ran towards the semi, which had flames coming from the cab. Carillo rescued the driver by pulling them through the shattered windshield. The driver and Trooper Carrillo sustained severe injuries during the incident.

The news release states that “The Governor’s Award for Valor is intended for those KHP employees whose acts of heroism demonstrate exceptional bravery under circumstances involving risk of severe personal injury or loss of life to either the employee or another person.”

“Technical Trooper Carrillo acted in a truly heroic manner. He rose above and beyond the call of duty, risking his own life to save another, bringing great credit to the Kansas Highway Patrol and to himself,” said Colonel Mark Bruce, Superintendent of the Patrol. “I could not be more proud of him.

Carillo has been with the KHP for 20 years.