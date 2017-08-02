VIDEO: Firefighter treated for heat exposure at scene of Overland Park house fire

A Monday afternoon house fire in Overland Park is under investigation, according to a news release.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesperson Jason Rhodes says the two-story home at 156th Terrace and Bond caught fire just after 2:30 p.m.

Neighbors told first responders the family was out of town and no one was inside the house.

A search of the home confirmed it was empty.

Rhodes says firefighters went inside to attack the blaze and saw a hole burned through the first floor of the home, indicating an advancing fire.

Crews had the situation under control within 20 minutes of arrival.

The basement and back of the house sustained significant fire damage and the entire home suffered smoke damage.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exposure. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Image and video courtesy of the Overland Park Fire Department