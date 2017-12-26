Video images show extent of abuse in Brewer case

Newly released video images show that a 3-year-old Wichita boy was kept nude on a concrete floor, with a belt around his neck and his hands tied behind his back before his body was found encased in concrete.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the image was included in the arrest affidavit released last week for Miranda Miller, and her live-in boyfriend, Stephen Bodine. They are charged with murder in the death of Miller’s son, Evan Brewer. The toddler’s paternal grandfather is former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer, who is running for governor.

Evan had been the subject of a custody battle, and his father contacted the Kansas Department for Children and Families and police with concerns. The new leader of the DCF is calling for a thorough review of the agency.