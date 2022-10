The Washburn Ichabods scored 24 first half points and added 21 more in the third quarter rolling to a 45-14 win at Fort Hays State moving to 4-2 on the season as the Ichabod defense held the Tigers to a season-low 14 points. The Ichabods will be back in action on the road for the second-straight week as they will travel to Northwest Missouri on Oct. 15.