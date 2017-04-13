VIDEO: Space heater possible cause of Overland Park duplex fire

Seven Overland Park residents escaped without injury when a duplex caught fire early Thursday morning.

According to a release, fire crews were called just after 5 a.m. to the split-level duplex in the 9000 block of W 85th Street.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes says crews spent an additional 30 minutes dousing hotspots in tight void spaces in the attic.

The fire caused significant damage to one half of the duplex, leaving four adults and one child displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.

The other unit was unaffected and two adults who live there were able to return home.

Rhodes says there was a space heater running overnight. Investigators are working to determine whether that caused the fire.

Photo and video provided by the Overland Park Fire Department