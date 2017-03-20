WIBW News Now!

VIDEO: SW Kansas rancher recalls wildfire, talks moving forward

by on March 20, 2017 at 8:31 AM (50 mins ago)

Located in Clark County, Kansas, the Giles Ranch was left in ruins after the state’s largest wildfire tore scorched the area.

Ranch owner Jenny Giles-Betschart says her family’s home, along with those of her two sisters, were leveled in the fire. The ranch also lost several buildings, more than 30,000 acres of pasture and more than $1 million in livestock. 

Despite the massive financial and personal loss, Giles-Betschart says the family was fortunate to escape with their lives as many on the ranch barely escaped with their lives. 

WIBW News Now traveled to the Giles Ranch in the days following the devastating inferno to visit with Giles-Betchart, who spoke candidly about the night a towering inferno swept across her property and the uphill road to recovery that lies ahead. 

Kansas Ag Network’s Greg Akagi and Ryan Ogle with WIBW News Now/Kansas Information Network recently struck out across western and southwestern Kansas to speak with those affected by the largest wildfire in the state’s history. The video above in the first in a series of reports from the area.

Video footage and editing by Ryan Ogle. Interview and additional footage by Greg Akagi.

 

