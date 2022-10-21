VIDEO: The Washburn Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods return home for the first time since Oct. 1 to face Central Oklahoma as part of Washburn’s Homecoming 2022 weekend.

The Ichabods (4-3, 4-3 MIAA) are coming off a 32-30 loss to No. 16 Northwest Missouri on Saturday.

The Bronchos (5-2, 5-2 MIAA) have won their last four games after a 35-23 win over Fort Hays state last time out.

Watch Head Coach Craig Schurig recap the game against Northwest Missouri State, hear some highlights of the tough loss, hear from another former player in our weekly segment “Questions from the Former,” plus a preview of the UCO game.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Brett Ballard also stops by to preview the upcoming basketball season as the Ichabods started practice this week.