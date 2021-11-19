VIDEO: The Washburn Coaches Show

For the first time since the 2011 season and the fourth time in the program’s history, the 9-2 Washburn Ichabod football season will continue as they will face off against No. 7-ranked Harding in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs in Searcy, Ark on Nov. 20
Harding finished the season 10-1 in the Great American Conference and is the No. 2 ranked team in NCAA Super Region 3.
The Ichabods and the Bisons have met only once with the Ichabods winning 20-17 on Sept. 25, 1976 at Harding.
The Ichabods also went to the 2005, 2007 and 2011 NCAA Playoffs – all under Craig Schurig and have gone 1-3 with the win coming in 2011 against Abilene Christian in Topeka in a 52-49 win on Nov. 19, 2011 in Topeka in the opening round of the NCAA Playoffs.
Watch Craig Schurig recap the win against Missouri Southern, discuss the playoff selection, recap all conference honors and previews the Bison. You will also hear from men’s basketball head coach Brett Ballard on the start of the season.