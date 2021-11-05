VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show

The Washburn Ichabods will hit the road for the final time in the regular season as they travel to Pittsburg, Kan. to take on the Pittsburg State Gorillas at 1 p.m. on Nov. 6 in Carnie Smith Stadium in a battle of 7-2 teams with two regular season games to go.
The Ichabods are coming off a 35-0 win last time with a Homecoming win over Northeastern State to remain perfect at home at 5-0 this season winning their last six overall games in Yager Stadium dating back to 2019 … overall the streak is the 12th longest in the nation.
The Gorillas topped Central Oklahoma 26-20 holding off a rally from the Bronchos who trailed 23-7 at the half improving to 7-2 on the season.
Watch the Washburn Football Coaches show with Craig Schurig, as they recap the win against NES and preview the game against Pittsburg State. You will also hear from super seniors Mitch Schurig and Brooks Peavler.